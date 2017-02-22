Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG) Coverage Initiated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Revolution Bars Group PLC (LON:RBG) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 260 ($3.24) target price on the stock.

RBG has been the topic of several other reports. FinnCap reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 232 ($2.89) target price on shares of Revolution Bars Group PLC in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.74) target price on shares of Revolution Bars Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.30) target price on shares of Revolution Bars Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Revolution Bars Group PLC (LON:RBG) opened at 200.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 207.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 182.47. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 100.00 million. Revolution Bars Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 145.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 235.00.

Revolution Bars Group PLC Company Profile

Revolution Bars Group plc is a United Kingdom-based operator of bars. The Company has a trading portfolio of approximately 60 bars located predominantly in town or city high streets, which operate under the Revolution and Revolucion de Cuba brands. The Company’s bars focus on a drinks and food-led offering, and typically trade from late morning, during the day and into late evening.

