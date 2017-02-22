Restore PLC (RST) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Restore PLC (LON:RST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 398 ($4.96) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, N+1 Singer lifted their price target on shares of Restore PLC from GBX 360 ($4.49) to GBX 420 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Restore PLC (LON:RST) opened at 366.50 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 355.65 million. Restore PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 252.04 and a 52 week high of GBX 396.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 375.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 358.20.

About Restore PLC

Restore plc is a United Kingdom-based support services company. The Company is engaged in providing office services. The Company operates in two segments: Document Management and Relocation. The Company’s document management division consists of business streams, including Records Management, Restore Shred and Restore Scan.

