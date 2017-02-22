Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QSR. RBC Capital Markets increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Restaurant Brands International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) opened at 57.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.75. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $57.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post $1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.8% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,238,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,350,000 after buying an additional 148,482 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,263,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,224,000 after buying an additional 528,219 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 604,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,055,000 after buying an additional 27,844 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 243.8% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 578,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after buying an additional 410,122 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc is a quick service restaurant (QSR) company. The Company operates approximately 19,000 restaurants in over 100 countries and the United States territories. Its Burger King (BK) and Tim Hortons (TH) brands have similar franchised business models. The Company operates through two segments: TH, which includes all operations of its Tim Hortons brand and BK, which includes all operations of its Burger King brand.

