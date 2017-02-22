Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fossil Group, Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Fossil Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst R. Konik expects that the brokerage will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Fossil Group’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FOSL. Vetr lowered Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.01 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/research-analysts-set-expectations-for-fossil-group-inc-s-q1-2017-earnings-fosl.html.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) opened at 19.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $958.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42. Fossil Group has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $51.93.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $959 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.13 million. Fossil Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the second quarter worth $143,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fossil Group news, insider Darren E. Hart sold 13,125 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $451,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elaine B. Agather sold 1,800 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $57,186.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc is a design, marketing and distribution company that specializes in consumer fashion accessories. The Company’s segments are Americas, Europe and Asia. Each segment includes sales to wholesale and distributor customers, and sales through the Company-owned retail stores and e-commerce activities based on the location of the selling entity.

