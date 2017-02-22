Research Analysts Offer Predictions for WebMD Health Corp.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (WBMD)

WebMD Health Corp. (NASDAQ:WBMD) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for WebMD Health Corp. in a research note issued to investors on Friday. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for WebMD Health Corp.’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

WebMD Health Corp. (NASDAQ:WBMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. WebMD Health Corp. had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WebMD Health Corp. from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WebMD Health Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of WebMD Health Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of WebMD Health Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Pacific Crest restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of WebMD Health Corp. in a report on Sunday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WebMD Health Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Shares of WebMD Health Corp. (NASDAQ:WBMD) opened at 51.21 on Monday. WebMD Health Corp. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $67.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.42.

In related news, Director Kristiina Md Vuori sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $82,748.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,190 shares in the company, valued at $116,091.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin J. Wygod sold 14,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $787,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 134,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,405,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,620 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,581 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute boosted its stake in shares of WebMD Health Corp. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 37,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of WebMD Health Corp. by 13.6% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 421,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,963,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WebMD Health Corp. by 149.5% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after buying an additional 118,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of WebMD Health Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,137,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,529,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of WebMD Health Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About WebMD Health Corp.

WebMD Health Corp. is a provider of health information services. The Company provides its services to consumers, physicians and other healthcare professionals, employers and health plans through its public and private online portals, mobile platforms and health-focused publications. The WebMD Health Network includes: www.WebMD.com, its primary public portal for consumers and related mobile-optimized sites and mobile apps; www.Medscape.com, its primary public portal for physicians and other healthcare professionals and related mobile services; and other sites through which, the Company provides its branded health and wellness content, tools and services.

