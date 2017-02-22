EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EnPro Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the brokerage will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q2 2017 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.63 million. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

“Research Analysts Offer Predictions for EnPro Industries’ Q1 2017 Earnings (NPO)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/research-analysts-offer-predictions-for-enpro-industries-q1-2017-earnings-npo.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) opened at 64.97 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.39 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average is $60.14. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $69.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 14.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

“Research Analysts Offer Predictions for EnPro Industries’ Q1 2017 Earnings (NPO)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/research-analysts-offer-predictions-for-enpro-industries-q1-2017-earnings-npo.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -60.00%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc (EnPro) is engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered industrial products. The Company operates through three segments: Sealing Products, Engineered Products and Power Systems. Its Sealing Products segment designs, manufactures and sells sealing products, including metallic, non-metallic and composite material gaskets, resilient metal seals, elastomeric seals, hydraulic components, expansion joints and casing end seals.

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.