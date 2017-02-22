Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (EIGI)

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) – Analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endurance International Group Holdings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Fitzgerald anticipates that the firm will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Endurance International Group Holdings’ Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

EIGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Endurance International Group Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Endurance International Group Holdings in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Endurance International Group Holdings in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endurance International Group Holdings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/research-analysts-issue-forecasts-for-endurance-international-group-holdings-inc-s-q1-2017-earnings-eigi.html.

Endurance International Group Holdings (NASDAQ:EIGI) opened at 9.30 on Monday. Endurance International Group Holdings has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.25 billion.

In related news, insider Kenneth J. Surdan sold 16,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $125,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine J. Andreasen sold 15,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $134,977.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,097 shares of company stock worth $276,282 in the last 90 days. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in Endurance International Group Holdings by 600.2% in the third quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,989,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,157,000 after buying an additional 5,991,191 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Endurance International Group Holdings by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,969,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,232,000 after buying an additional 1,819,253 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Endurance International Group Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $448,000. Warburg Pincus LLC increased its position in Endurance International Group Holdings by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 52,562,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,835,000 after buying an additional 184,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Endurance International Group Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About Endurance International Group Holdings

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc (Endurance) is a provider of cloud-based platform solutions designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) succeed online. The Company serves approximately 4.7 million subscribers across the globe with an integrated suite of over 150 products and services.

