Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Bond Prices Rise 1.4%

An issue of Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) debt rose 1.4% against its face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 4.75% coupon and will mature on May 1, 2021. The debt is now trading at $80.69 and was trading at $77.13 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCII. Sidoti lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) opened at 8.23 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The firm’s market cap is $437.42 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.95%.

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Korst purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,807.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark E. Speese purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 744,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,098.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 9.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 443,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at about $546,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 64.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,009,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after buying an additional 396,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc is a rent-to-own operator in North America. The Company provides an opportunity to obtain ownership of products, such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers (including tablets), smartphones and furniture (including accessories), under rental purchase agreements. The Company operates in four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico and Franchising.

