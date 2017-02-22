Realty Income Corporation (O) to Issue Mar 17 Dividend of $0.21 on March 15th

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) announced a mar 17 dividend on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2105 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) opened at 61.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 0.37. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.72 and a 12-month high of $72.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Realty Income Corporation in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wunderlich cut their target price on Realty Income Corporation from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realty Income Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Realty Income Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.01.

Realty Income Corporation Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology and capital markets capabilities. Its portfolio includes approximately 4,540 properties, of which over 4,519 are single-tenant properties, and the remaining are multi-tenant properties.

