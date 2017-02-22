RBC Capital Markets Reaffirms Hold Rating for DDR Corp (DDR)

RBC Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of DDR Corp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DDR Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DDR Corp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of DDR Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.54.

DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) opened at 14.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.70 and a beta of 0.83. DDR Corp has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21.

DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. DDR Corp had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DDR Corp will post $0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. DDR Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 690.97%.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto bought 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $1,248,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,643,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,684,297.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DDR Corp by 49.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DDR Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DDR Corp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DDR Corp by 2.0% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 12,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of DDR Corp during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDR Corp Company Profile

DDR Corp. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: shopping centers and loan investments. The Company is in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers. In addition, it engages in the origination and acquisition of loans and debt securities, which are generally collateralized directly or indirectly by shopping centers.

