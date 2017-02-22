H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target lifted by RBC Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Friday. RBC Capital Markets currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an outperform rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$24.50 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.22.

“RBC Capital Markets Boosts H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR.UN) Price Target to C$25.00” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/rbc-capital-markets-boosts-hr-real-estate-investment-trust-hr-un-price-target-to-c25-00.html.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is a Canada-based open-ended investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to provide holders of REIT Units with stable and growing cash distributions, generated by revenue it derives from investments in income-producing real estate properties, and maximize REIT Unit value through the ongoing active management of the REIT’s assets, acquisition of additional properties and the development and construction of projects, which are pre-leased to creditworthy tenants.

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.