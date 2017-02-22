RBC Capital Markets Analysts Give Morguard North American Residential REIT (MRG.UN) a C$16.00 Price Target

RBC Capital Markets set a C$16.00 price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRG.UN. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust owns multi-suite residential rental properties in Canada and the United States. Its investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions to unitholders on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the its assets and maximize long-term value of the units through active asset and property management, and to expand its asset base and increase Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through capital expenditures.

