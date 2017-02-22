Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of North American Energy Partners Inc. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of North American Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of North American Energy Partners from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of North American Energy Partners from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

North American Energy Partners (TSE:NOA) opened at 7.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. North American Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The company’s market cap is $197.02 million.

"Raymond James Financial, Inc. Reiterates Outperform Rating for North American Energy Partners Inc. (NOA)" was published by Chaffey Breeze

North American Energy Partners Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc provides a range of mining and heavy construction services. The Company offers its services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, within Western Canada. The Company provides construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project’s lifecycle.

