Quanta Services Inc (PWR) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9-8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.13 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FBR & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) opened at 38.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 0.69. Quanta Services Inc has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $38.68.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Randall C. Wisenbaker sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products.

