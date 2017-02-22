Quanta Services Inc (PWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Quanta Services updated its FY17 guidance to $1.80-2.05 EPS.

Shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) opened at 38.47 on Wednesday. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. FBR & Co increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

In related news, EVP Randall C. Wisenbaker sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 158,331.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,054,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,498,000 after buying an additional 3,052,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 125.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,779,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,797,000 after buying an additional 2,100,263 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,144,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,587,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 81.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,739,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,676,000 after buying an additional 779,044 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products.

