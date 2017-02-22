Quad Graphics, Inc (NYSE:QUAD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Quad Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) opened at 26.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $26.28. Quad Graphics has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock’s market cap is $1.37 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Quad Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,999.67%.

“Quad Graphics, Inc (QUAD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/quad-graphics-inc-quad-posts-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-04-eps.html.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QUAD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quad Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Macquarie lowered shares of Quad Graphics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Kathryn Quadracci Flores sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $404,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,314.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman J Joel Quadracci sold 106,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $2,987,156.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 817,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,900,157.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 586,686 shares of company stock worth $15,841,330 in the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Quad Graphics by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,825,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,067,000 after buying an additional 349,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quad Graphics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 751,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Quad Graphics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 266,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 20,190 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Quad Graphics by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 166,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 51,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Quad Graphics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,342,000. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Quad Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc is a print and marketing services provider. The Company’s operating segments are the United States Print and Related Services, and International. The Company operates primarily in the commercial print portion of the printing industry as a printer of retail inserts, publications, catalogs, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products and global paper procurement.

Receive News & Ratings for Quad Graphics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad Graphics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.