QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.54. The firm earned $105.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.82 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) opened at 51.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 108.87 and a beta of 0.45. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $59.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 320.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 101.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QTS. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (QTS) is a provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. The Company owns, develops and operates carrier-neutral and multi-tenant data centers. It operates through a portfolio of investments in over 20 data centers located primarily in the United States with others in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

