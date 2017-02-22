Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Life Storage Inc (LSI) Lowered by DA Davidson

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Life Storage in a report released on Thursday. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. DA Davidson has a “Hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2017 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.74. Life Storage had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSI. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. FBR & Co set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.55.

Shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) opened at 87.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average of $85.37. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $118.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth $91,627,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth $9,072,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth $5,675,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth $182,920,000. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth $165,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.61%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc, formerly Sovran Self Storage, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns and operates self-storage facilities across the United States. As of June 30, 2016, the Company had an ownership interest in and/or managed 563 self-storage properties in 26 states under the name Uncle Bob’s Self Storage.

