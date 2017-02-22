LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) – Analysts at FBR & Co cut their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of LendingClub Corporation in a research report issued on Wednesday. FBR & Co analyst B. Ramsey now expects that the brokerage will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). FBR & Co currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for LendingClub Corporation’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of LendingClub Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised shares of LendingClub Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Vetr downgraded shares of LendingClub Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.44 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of LendingClub Corporation in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. LendingClub Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

“Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for LendingClub Corporation Cut by Analyst (LC)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/q1-2017-eps-estimates-for-lendingclub-corporation-cut-by-analyst-lc.html.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) opened at 5.68 on Monday. LendingClub Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. The stock’s market cap is $2.24 billion.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. LendingClub Corporation had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The business earned $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 33,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $226,929.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,977,793 shares in the company, valued at $13,330,324.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vii Lp Canaan sold 933,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $5,293,937.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,071,779 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,753. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd boosted its position in shares of LendingClub Corporation by 1,383.7% in the second quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 57,739,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,279,000 after buying an additional 53,847,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub Corporation by 12.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,815,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,806,000 after buying an additional 2,450,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LendingClub Corporation by 73.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,389,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,926,000 after buying an additional 6,099,557 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub Corporation by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 12,453,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,383,000 after buying an additional 5,161,479 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of LendingClub Corporation by 14.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,909,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,421,000 after buying an additional 1,353,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub Corporation

LendingClub Corporation (Lending Club) provides online marketplace to connect borrowers and investors. Consumers and small business owners borrow through Lending Club. Investors use Lending Club to earn risk-adjusted returns from an asset class that is only available on a limited basis to large institutional investors.

