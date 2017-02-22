Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Friday. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q2 2017 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/q1-2017-eps-estimates-for-digital-realty-trust-inc-decreased-by-suntrust-banks-dlr.html.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price (down previously from $108.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) opened at 104.72 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $76.93 and a 52-week high of $113.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.4% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 64.8% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 258.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $243,000.

This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/q1-2017-eps-estimates-for-digital-realty-trust-inc-decreased-by-suntrust-banks-dlr.html.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $941,823.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $167,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, acquires, develops and manages technology-related real estate. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.