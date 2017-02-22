Progress Software Co. (PRGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) opened at 29.42 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is $1.43 billion. Progress Software has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $32.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 16th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Progress Software had a negative net margin of 13.75% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $118 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post $1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Praesidium Investment Manageme sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $26,188,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Progress Software from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation is engaged in application development. The Company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration (DCI), and Application Development and Deployment (AppDev). The OpenEdge business segment provides the product enhancements and marketing support to its partner base.

