Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.31.

Several brokerages recently commented on PVG. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) opened at 14.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.69 billion. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $16.48.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc is a Canada-based exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company’s projects include Brucejack Project and the Snowfield Project, both of which are located in northwestern British Columbia.

