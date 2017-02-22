Premier African Minerals Ltd (PREM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Beaufort Securities

Premier African Minerals Ltd (LON:PREM)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Beaufort Securities in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) opened at 0.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.40. Premier African Minerals has a 12 month low of GBX 0.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 1.18. The company’s market cap is GBX 13.20 million.

About Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Limited (Premier) and its subsidiary companies are engaged in the business of exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties on the African continent. The Company’s flagship project, RHA Tungsten is located in Zimbabwe. Premier holds claims to several of other prospective projects in Zimbabwe, which include the Zulu Lithium and Tantalum pegmatites at Fort Rixon, Tinde Fluorspar, Globe multi-element and graphite, and Rare Earth Elements at Katete.

