Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Short Interest Up 32.2% in January

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,962,196 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the January 13th total of 9,045,152 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,097,663 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) opened at 13.76 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 575.70%. The business had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 46.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after buying an additional 30,825 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth about $436,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 106,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 219,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 30,162 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc is a global technology company. The Company offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions to help clients market to their customers, and shipping and mailing, and cross border e-commerce products and solutions that enable the sending of parcels and packages across the globe.

