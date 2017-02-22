Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF) Bond Prices Fall 0.9%

An issue of Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) debt fell 0.9% against its face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.875% coupon and will mature on January 15, 2024. The debt is now trading at $104.97 and was trading at $105.75 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PF shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.58.

Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) traded down 1.10% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.63. 1,109,699 shares of the company traded hands. Pinnacle Foods Inc has a 1-year low of $40.43 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Pinnacle Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Pinnacle Foods news, CMO Michael J. Barkley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $550,900.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,883.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael J. Barkley sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $75,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,288.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PF. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,029,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,647,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods by 53,642.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,765,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,927,000 after buying an additional 3,758,724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods by 12.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,125,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,811,000 after buying an additional 333,938 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods by 10.5% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,414,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,756,000 after buying an additional 229,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,304,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,640,000 after buying an additional 86,839 shares during the last quarter.

Pinnacle Foods Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded food products in North America. The Company operates through three segments: the Birds Eye Frozen segment, the Duncan Hines Grocery segment and the Specialty Foods segment. The Birds Eye Frozen segment manages its brands in the United States retail frozen vegetables (Birds Eye), frozen complete bagged meals (Birds Eye Voila!), and frozen seafood (Van de Kamp’s and Mrs.

