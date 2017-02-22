Philip Morris International’s (PM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a $92.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $104.00.

PM has been the topic of several other reports. Vetr cut shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $97.64 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) opened at 104.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.73 and a 200 day moving average of $95.71. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $86.78 and a 12-month high of $104.75. The firm has a market cap of $162.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm earned $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post $4.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/philip-morris-internationals-pm-hold-rating-reiterated-at-jefferies-group-llc.html.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $3,592,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 787,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,854,428.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Trent Capital Management Inc. NC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. The Company’s products are sold in over 180 markets. Its segments include European Union; Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.