Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.80-4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Vetr downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $97.64 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.69.

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) traded down 0.03% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.53. 3,660,478 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $162.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.90 and a 200 day moving average of $95.71. Philip Morris International Inc has a 12-month low of $86.78 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc will post $4.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $3,592,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,854,428.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. The Company’s products are sold in over 180 markets. Its segments include European Union; Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

