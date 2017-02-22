Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.37) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PDL. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Petra Diamonds Limited to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 152 ($1.89) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited from GBX 168 ($2.09) to GBX 200 ($2.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. FinnCap reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 213 ($2.65) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited in a report on Monday, January 16th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.18) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 169.83 ($2.12).

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) opened at 148.40 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 776.41 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 154.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 142.57. Petra Diamonds Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 84.25 and a 52 week high of GBX 173.60.

This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/petra-diamonds-limited-pdl-rating-reiterated-by-liberum-capital.html.

In other news, insider Adonis Pouroulis sold 752,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.12), for a total value of £1,279,482.90 ($1,594,172.56).

Petra Diamonds Limited Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited is an independent diamond mining company and supplier of rough diamonds to the international market. The Company’s segments include Mining and Exploration. The Mining segment includes the extraction and sale of rough diamonds from mining operations in South Africa and Tanzania.

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.