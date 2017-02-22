Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL) PT Lowered to GBX 203

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at FinnCap from GBX 213 ($2.65) to GBX 203 ($2.53) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.61% from the company’s previous close.

PDL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.18) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 152 ($1.89) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.99) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.37) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 169.83 ($2.12).

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) opened at 148.40 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 776.41 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 154.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 142.57. Petra Diamonds Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 84.25 and a 52-week high of GBX 173.60.

In related news, insider Adonis Pouroulis sold 752,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.12), for a total value of £1,279,482.90 ($1,594,172.56).

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds Limited is an independent diamond mining company and supplier of rough diamonds to the international market. The Company’s segments include Mining and Exploration. The Mining segment includes the extraction and sale of rough diamonds from mining operations in South Africa and Tanzania.

