Pearson plc’s (PSON) Equal weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) in a report published on Friday morning. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 605 ($7.54) price objective on the stock.

PSON has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.10) target price on shares of Pearson plc in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.85) target price on shares of Pearson plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lifted their price objective on Pearson plc from GBX 708 ($8.82) to GBX 808 ($10.07) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Pearson plc to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,050 ($13.08) to GBX 900 ($11.21) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered their price objective on Pearson plc from GBX 955 ($11.90) to GBX 940 ($11.71) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 729.37 ($9.09).

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) opened at 644.50 on Friday. Pearson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 552.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 989.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 691.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 773.16. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 5.25 billion.

In other Pearson plc news, insider Harish Manwani purchased 1,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 817 ($10.18) per share, with a total value of £13,978.87 ($17,416.98).

Pearson plc Company Profile

Pearson plc (Pearson) is an international education and media company. The Company has operations in the education, business information and consumer publishing markets. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Core and Growth. The North American business serves educators and students in the United States and Canada from early education through elementary, middle and high schools and into higher education with a range of products and services, such as courseware, assessments and services.

