Pearson plc (PSON) Price Target Cut to GBX 400

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.23) to GBX 400 ($4.98) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 37.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.85) target price on shares of Pearson plc in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.86) target price on shares of Pearson plc in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Pearson plc to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.83) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. AlphaValue restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 986 ($12.29) target price on shares of Pearson plc in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Pearson plc to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 730 ($9.10) to GBX 600 ($7.48) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 729.37 ($9.09).

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) opened at 644.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 691.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 773.16. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of GBX 552.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 989.50. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 5.25 billion.

This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/pearson-plc-pson-price-target-cut-to-gbx-400.html.

In other Pearson plc news, insider Harish Manwani purchased 1,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 817 ($10.18) per share, with a total value of £13,978.87 ($17,416.98).

About Pearson plc

Pearson plc (Pearson) is an international education and media company. The Company has operations in the education, business information and consumer publishing markets. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Core and Growth. The North American business serves educators and students in the United States and Canada from early education through elementary, middle and high schools and into higher education with a range of products and services, such as courseware, assessments and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.