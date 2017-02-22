PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) PT Set at $24.00 by Credit Suisse Group

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) has been assigned a $24.00 target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PBFX. TheStreet upgraded PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) opened at 22.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.31. PBF Logistics has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a negative return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 45.10%. The firm earned $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post $2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

“PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) PT Set at $24.00 by Credit Suisse Group” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/pbf-logistics-lp-pbfx-pt-set-at-24-00-by-credit-suisse-group.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBFX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 23,332 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 155,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 34.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 499,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after buying an additional 129,352 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 25.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,446,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,295,000 after buying an additional 699,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 39.0% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP is engaged in the receiving, handling and transferring of crude oil and the receipt, storage and delivery of crude oil, refined products and intermediates. The Company operates through two segments: Transportation and Terminaling segment, and storage segment. The Company focuses on owning or leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.