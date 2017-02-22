Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Pattern Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pattern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. boosted its position in Pattern Energy Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Pattern Energy Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Pattern Energy Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 205,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 30,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) opened at 21.03 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.84 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. Pattern Energy Group has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $25.13.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc is an independent power company focused on owning and operating power projects. The Company holds interests in over 18 wind power projects located in the United States, Canada and Chile with total capacity of over 2,644 megawatts (MW). Each of its projects has contracted to sell its output pursuant to a power sale agreement.

