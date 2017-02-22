Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Rating Increased to Overweight at J P Morgan Chase & Co

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) was upgraded by stock analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin Corporation from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Avondale Partners raised Parker-Hannifin Corporation from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.56.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) opened at 155.62 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.46 and a 12 month high of $156.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.70.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin Corporation had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post $7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 40.80%.

In related news, VP John G. Dedinsky, Jr. sold 1,472 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $211,423.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,726.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wolfgang R. Schmitt sold 6,335 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total value of $894,438.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,899 shares of company stock worth $2,254,956 over the last 90 days. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation by 37,746.2% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 189,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after buying an additional 188,731 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at $18,093,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 60,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision engineered solutions for a range of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. The Company operates through segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment is an aggregation of several business units, which manufacture motion-control and fluid power system components for builders and users of various types of manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, agricultural, construction, and military vehicles and equipment.

