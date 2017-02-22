Paramount Resources, Ltd. (POU) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Paramount Resources, Ltd. (TSE:POU) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Thursday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on POU. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. RBC Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.53.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) opened at 18.83 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66.

In related news, insider Matthew G. Ockenden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.87, for a total value of C$94,960.00. Also, insider Clayton H. Riddell purchased 421,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.89 per share, with a total value of C$7,110,690.00.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. is engaged in exploring and developing conventional petroleum and natural gas prospects, which pursues non-conventional exploration and pre-development projects and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company’s principal properties are primarily located in Alberta, British Columbia and Northwest Territories.

