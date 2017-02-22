Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Raised to Buy at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have $20.50 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.50) on shares of Pan American Silver Corp. in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver Corp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America Corp raised Pan American Silver Corp. from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Pan American Silver Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Pan American Silver Corp. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) opened at 19.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.55. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $21.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Pan American Silver Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. by 142.2% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,484,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,863,000 after buying an additional 1,458,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. by 106.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,603,000 after buying an additional 778,620 shares during the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $10,202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. by 6.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,581,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,828,000 after buying an additional 534,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. by 55.2% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,208,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,914,000 after buying an additional 429,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. (Pan American) is engaged in the production and sale of silver, gold and base metals including copper, lead and zinc, as well as other related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, refining and reclamation. The Company’s primary product (silver) is produced in Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia.

