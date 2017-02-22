Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) PT Set at $28.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price target on Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OI. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens-Illinois from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.73) on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Owens-Illinois presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) opened at 19.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.48. Owens-Illinois has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business earned $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 86.07% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Owens-Illinois will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 6.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the third quarter valued at $140,000. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing of glass containers. The Company’s principal product lines are glass containers for the food and beverage industries. Its segments include Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits and wine.

