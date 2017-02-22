Open Text Corp (OTEX) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Open Text Corp (NDAQ:OTEX) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Open Text Corp (NDAQ:OTEX) opened at 33.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79. Open Text Corp has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41.

About Open Text Corp

Open Text Corporation provides a platform and suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from any device. The Company designs, develops, markets and sells Enterprise Information Management (EIM) software and solutions. Its EIM offerings include Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Business Process Management (BPM), Customer Experience Management (CEM), Business Network, Discovery and Analytics.

