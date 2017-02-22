Old National Bancorp (ONB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 15th

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) opened at 18.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.16. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $172.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Hilliard Lyons downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Robert G. Jones sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $1,255,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 344,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,439.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, provides a range of services, including commercial and consumer loan and depository services, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services. Through its non-bank affiliates, the Company provides full service insurance brokerage services and other financial services.

