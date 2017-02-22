Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) PT Set at $3.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $3.00 target price on Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OZM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.08.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) opened at 3.00 on Thursday. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company’s market capitalization is $545.12 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a positive return on equity of 106.32% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $281.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

“Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) PT Set at $3.00 by Credit Suisse Group” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/och-ziff-capital-management-group-llc-ozm-pt-set-at-3-00-by-credit-suisse-group.html.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

In other Och-Ziff Capital Management Group news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 234,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $713,874.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Erez Elisha sold 27,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $89,924.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,924.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,036,907 shares of company stock valued at $12,936,401. 63.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,592,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 55.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 415,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 148,601 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 1,730.9% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 302,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 285,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

About Och-Ziff Capital Management Group

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (Och-Ziff) is an institutional alternative asset manager. The Company provides asset management services through its funds, which pursue a range of global investment opportunities. The Company operates through two segments: the Och-Ziff Funds and Other Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.