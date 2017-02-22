NYX Gaming Group Ltd (NYX) Insider Colin Rowlands Purchases 15,500 Shares

NYX Gaming Group Ltd (CVE:NYX) insider Colin Rowlands bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.11 per share, with a total value of C$17,205.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of NYX Gaming Group from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of NYX Gaming Group from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

About NYX Gaming Group

NYX Gaming Group Limited is a digital gaming software supplier engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of digital gaming solutions for interactive, social and mobile gaming around the world. The Company provides a suite of gaming solutions, a distribution platform, full gaming process support services, brand and player management, and both Real Money Gaming (RMG) and social gaming products and services.

