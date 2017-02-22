NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Rating Reiterated by Instinet

Instinet reiterated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVDA. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA Corporation from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.76.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) opened at 111.07 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The firm has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.82.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.30. The firm earned $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. NVIDIA Corporation had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post $2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. NVIDIA Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

In related news, insider Jen Hsun Huang sold 41,666 shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $4,772,006.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,751,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,641,900.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 19,265 shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $2,020,513.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,434,800.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,597 shares of company stock valued at $17,895,685. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 183.6% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 52.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation (NVIDIA) is engaged in visual computing. The Company operates through segments, including GPU and Tegra Processor. Its GPU businesses include GeForce for personal computer (PC) gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning and accelerated computing, leveraging the parallel computing capabilities of graphics processing units (GPUs) for general purpose computing, and GRID to provide the power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters.

