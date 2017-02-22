Numis Securities Ltd Reiterates Add Rating for Essentra PLC (ESNT)

Essentra PLC (LON:ESNT)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by stock analysts at Numis Securities Ltd in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 480 ($5.98) price target on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC cut shares of Essentra PLC to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 445 ($5.54) to GBX 450 ($5.61) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.30) price objective on shares of Essentra PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Essentra PLC to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 500 ($6.23) to GBX 430 ($5.36) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Essentra PLC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 522.83 ($6.51).

Shares of Essentra PLC (LON:ESNT) opened at 503.50 on Monday. Essentra PLC has a one year low of GBX 366.70 and a one year high of GBX 894.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.31 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 441.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 471.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a GBX 14.40 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Essentra PLC’s previous dividend of $6.30.

In other Essentra PLC news, insider Paul Forman purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.39) per share, with a total value of £108,250 ($134,874.16). Also, insider Jon Green sold 9,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.08), for a total transaction of £47,106.64 ($58,692.55).

Essentra PLC Company Profile

Essentra plc is a United Kingdom-based manufacturer and distributor of plastic injection molded, vinyl dip molded and metal items. The Company’s segments include Component Solutions, Health & Personal Care Packaging and Filtration Products. The Component Solutions segment includes the components, pipe protection technologies (PPT), extrusion and security businesses each of which serves customers in light and heavy industry.

