Numis Securities Ltd reissued their buy rating on shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 450 ($5.61) price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.23) target price on shares of Indivior PLC in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 395 ($4.92) price objective on shares of Indivior PLC in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price objective on Indivior PLC from GBX 450 ($5.61) to GBX 440 ($5.48) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 388.57 ($4.84).

Shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) opened at 310.60 on Thursday. Indivior PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 136.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 382.30. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.24 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 320.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 317.54.

“Numis Securities Ltd Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Indivior PLC (INDV)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/numis-securities-ltd-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-indivior-plc-indv.html.

About Indivior PLC

Indivior PLC (Indivior) is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of prescription drugs that are based on buprenorphine for treatment of opioid dependence segment. The Company’s treatment and pipeline focuses on opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, overdose rescue and co-morbidities of addiction/schizophrenia.

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.