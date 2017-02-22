NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) Bonds Trading 0.7% Higher

An issue of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) bonds rose 0.7% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 6.625% coupon and will mature on March 15, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $101.50 and were trading at $101.25 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of research analysts have commented on NRG shares. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America Corp cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) opened at 17.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. The stock’s market cap is $5.40 billion. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $18.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -0.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in NRG Energy by 431.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $114,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in NRG Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc (NRG) is an integrated power company that produces, sells and delivers energy, and energy products and services in various power markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include NRG Business, which includes power generation, the carbon capture business and energy services; NRG Home, which includes NRG Home Retail, which consists of residential retail services and products, and NRG Home Solar, which includes the installation and leasing of residential solar services; NRG Renew, which includes solar and wind assets, excluding those in the NRG Yield and NRG Home Solar segments; NRG Yield, and corporate activities.

