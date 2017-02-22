Nordson Corporation (NDSN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21-1.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-7% YoY to $450.7-$468.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $448.04 million.

Shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) opened at 120.04 on Wednesday. Nordson Corporation has a 52 week low of $68.49 and a 52 week high of $120.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.38 and a 200-day moving average of $104.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Nordson Corporation had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $407 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post $4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Nordson Corporation’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Nordson Corporation from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Nordson Corporation from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Nordson Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Nordson Corporation from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.91.

In other Nordson Corporation news, insider Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $449,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems.

