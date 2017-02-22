Nordson Corporation (NDSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Nordson Corporation had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The company earned $407 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Nordson Corporation updated its Q2 guidance to $1.21-1.33 EPS.

Shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) opened at 120.04 on Wednesday. Nordson Corporation has a 1-year low of $68.49 and a 1-year high of $120.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average of $104.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Nordson Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

In other news, insider Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $449,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/nordson-corporation-ndsn-posts-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-04-eps.html.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson Corporation from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordson Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Nordson Corporation from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Nordson Corporation from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.91.

Nordson Corporation Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.