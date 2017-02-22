Nord/LB Analysts Give ThyssenKrupp AG (TKA) a €27.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($28.72) target price on ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America Corp reissued a neutral rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($29.26) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.72 ($26.30).

ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) opened at 23.102 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.08. ThyssenKrupp AG has a 12-month low of €14.50 and a 12-month high of €24.57. The company has a market capitalization of €13.07 billion and a PE ratio of 39.969.

This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/nordlb-analysts-give-thyssenkrupp-ag-tka-a-27-00-price-target.html.

About ThyssenKrupp AG

ThyssenKrupp AG is a Germany-based technology holding company operating through eight business segments. Steel Europe segment, which produces carbon steel flat products. Steel Americas, engaged in production, processing and marketing of high-grade carbon steels. Stainless Global segment is engaged in production of stainless steel products and materials.

