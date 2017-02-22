Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) Rating Reiterated by Wunderlich

Wunderlich reiterated their buy rating on shares of Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NBL. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Vetr cut Noble Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays PLC lowered their price target on Noble Energy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG cut Noble Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) opened at 37.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.92. Noble Energy has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $42.03. The stock’s market capitalization is $16.22 billion.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.36. The company earned $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post ($0.19) EPS for the current year.

“Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) Rating Reiterated by Wunderlich” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/noble-energy-inc-nbl-rating-reiterated-by-wunderlich.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

In related news, VP Arnold J. Johnson sold 24,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,710,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Stover sold 48,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,944,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,138,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,593 shares of company stock valued at $10,020,282. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBL. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 32,496 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26,407 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,748 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 11,012 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc is an independent energy company engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration and production. The Company’s portfolio is diversified between short-term and long-term projects, domestic and international and a balanced production mix among crude oil, natural gas and NGLs.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.