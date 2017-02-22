NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) Receives $32.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

NEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Avondale Partners raised NextEra Energy Partners, from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners, in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli upgraded NextEra Energy Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners, in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, (NYSE:NEP) opened at 30.96 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $32.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.31.

NextEra Energy Partners, (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.59. NextEra Energy Partners, had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, will post $1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners,’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. NextEra Energy Partners,’s payout ratio is currently 75.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ecofin Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ecofin Ltd. now owns 754,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after buying an additional 29,142 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, by 57.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,391,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after buying an additional 1,237,448 shares during the period. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. now owns 496,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Passport Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, by 60.7% in the second quarter. Passport Capital LLC now owns 964,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after buying an additional 364,089 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, by 918.3% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,704,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,436,000 after buying an additional 6,046,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, Company Profile

Nextera Energy Partners, LP is a limited partnership formed to acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects. The Company, through its limited partnership interest in NextEra Energy Operating Partners, LP (NEP OpCo), owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as approximately seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

